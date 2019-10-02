Spectrum utility truck driver charged in death of pedestrian in Westlake who was in town for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio - The driver of a Spectrum utility truck has been charged with in connection with the Dec. 19, 2018 fatal accident on Hamlet Lane and Detroit Rd. in Westlake.

Tyler May of Vermillion has been charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter in the death of a 72-year-old woman.

According to the City of Westlake, the woman was in town visiting for the holidays.

She was hit while walking on the north side of Detroit Road.

Vehicular Homicide is a misdemeanor of the 1st degree, carrying a possible $1,000 Fine and up to six months in jail.

Vehicular Manslaughter and is a misdemeanor of the 2nd degree, carrying a possible $750 fine and up to 90 days in jail.