× Show Info: October 2, 2019

One pot recipe

David kicked off the show in the kitchen. On the menu today was Crock Pot Mexican Chili Lime Beef. Click here for the recipe.

Where vintage meets modern

Breathe new life into your family photos for half the price! Vintage Frame Affair is a custom framing shop located in Canton. www.vintageframeaffair.com

Go Pink for breakfast!

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Panera Bread is offering Pink Ribbon Bagels all month at area cafes. A portion of the proceeds will benefit breast cancer services at Cleveland Clinic. www.panerabread.com

From orchard to oven

It’s apple season in Northeast Ohio and the perfect time to visit Hillcrest Orchards in Amherst. Along with all the seasonal fun, this year there will be a food truck on the property during fall events. www.hillcrestfunfarm.com

Morning pick me up

Brewed Awakening in Vermilion is getting ready for a big weekend. In honor of this year’s Woollybear Festival, the coffee shop will be serving special drinks including the Goddard Latte. brewedawakeningvermilion.com

Fall festivals for adults

Looking to try something new? Taste CLE is hosting two fall events. The first is the Pumpkin Ale Fall Festival at Lake Metroparks Farmpark. It’s October 4-6. The second is the Pumpkin Ale Halloween Costume Crawl, October 25th in downtown Willoughby. www.TasteCLE.com

Local child opens sweet shop

What were you doing at age ten? A Medina girl has followed her dreams and opened up a bakery! It’s called Frosted Cake Shoppe. www.frostedcakeshoppe.com