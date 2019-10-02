Rescue stages maternity photo shoot for pit bull named ‘Mama Pickles’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A maternity animal rescue in North Carolina celebrated a pit bull named “Mama Pickles” and her new arrivals with a photo shoot.

Mama Pickles was a stray taken in by the Pits and Giggles Rescue in Charlotte.

Once at the shelter, Mama Pickles was featured in a maternity photo shoot. Then, just days after the shoot, she went into labor.

She spent her labor in the laps of Pits and Giggles volunteers who gave her affection and comfort as she struggles through labor pains.

The shelter says this will be Mama Pickles’ last litter and she will require postpartum care.

“Pickles is spending her days right now nursing her babies and enjoying a quiet, safe sanctuary full of peanut butter and biscuits. She will be ready for adoption when her babies have been weaned and she’s had a chance to recover physically,” the shelter told FOX 8. “We would direct any interested applicants to our website for more information about us and Mama Pickles!”

However, they did make sure to have another photo shoot to capture Mama Pickles and the love she has for her babies.

Photographer Lauren Casteen Sykes, of Enchanted Hills Photography, shared photos from the shoot with FOX 8.

“Pictures with Mama Pickles were a riot! While she’s the queen of the power pose, she’s also the clumsiest, goofiest, pit bull I’ve met in a long time. It took a lot of hands and TONS of treats to help her focus on channeling that inner goddess! She was amazing and you could really see her soaking up and loving the attention. She’s a typical pitty in the sense that she will do anything for pets and praise!” Sykes said.

Sykes says volunteering with Pits and Giggles is one of her favorite things to do. She also rescued a “mama dog” and is excited to continue photographing the pups and sharing their stories so they can eventually find their forever homes.

“This rescue pours so much in to each of these families and makes absolutely certain everyone is spayed or neutered; beyond that they’re constantly educating the community about responsible spay/neuter practices and the program where they spay a mom for every mom they save is just amazing. I can’t say enough about this awesome organization,” she said.

The rescue works to provide the animals with the care they need and make sure the mamas and babies are spayed and neutered before being adopted. They also spay one community dog in need in honor of every mama dog they save and nearly 10% of their annual proceeds go toward spay neuter services for dogs the community.

They also work to educate the public on the importance of responsible spay neuter practices.

Click here for more on Pits and Giggles Rescue

Click here for more on Enchanted Hills Photography