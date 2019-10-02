Queen of Hearts winner taking home $5M jackpot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – The Queen of Hearts was pulled Wednesday night with a jackpot worth $5 million.

The winner is taking home 90% of the jackpot.

The drawing was held at Legends Sports Bar in Parma in connection with Grayton Road Tavern.

Tickets for the tavern's next Queen of Hearts drawing go on sale October 31. The first drawing will be held on Wednesday, November 6.

For those unfamiliar with the drawing, here’s how it works:

The game consists of a deck of 52 shuffled playing cards plus two jokers. Each is sealed, bearing a random number from one to 54 and displayed in a locked glass board.

Players write one of these numbers on each of their Queen of Hearts tickets. Each week, a ticket is drawn randomly from a large bin, and the card that corresponds with the number on that ticket is opened to reveal the card inside. If it’s the queen of hearts, the ticket holder wins 90% of the total jackpot.

If the Queen of Hearts is not drawn with the player’s selected number, four more tickets will be drawn with the following prize payout:

Ticket 2: $800

Ticket 3: $600

Ticket 4: $400

Ticket 5: $200

