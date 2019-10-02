Queen of Hearts jackpot could hit $5 million Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio - There are two cards left on the board in the Queen of Hearts drawing at Grayton Road Tavern.

The next drawing is at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

For those unfamiliar with the drawing, here’s how it works:

The game consists of a deck of 52 shuffled playing cards plus two jokers. Each is sealed, bearing a random number from one to 54 and displayed in a locked glass board.

Players write one of these numbers on each of their Queen of Hearts tickets. Each week, a ticket is drawn randomly from a large bin, and the card that corresponds with the number on that ticket is opened to reveal the card inside. If it’s the queen of hearts, the ticket holder wins 90% of the total jackpot.

More on the rules and where to get tickets here.