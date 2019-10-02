President Trump signs ‘Autism CARES Act’ providing $1.8B in funding for programs

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed the “Autism CARES Act” into law Monday.

According to the White House, the law provides $1.8 billion dollars in funding, over 5 years, for autism programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health and Health Resources and Services Administration.

The new law aims to help children and adults with autism by funding research, education, early detection and treatment.

“Today, I was proud to sign the Autism CARES Bill! We support research for Americans with Autism and their families. You are not forgotten, we are fighting for you!” the president wrote on Twitter.

The bill was sponsored by Representative Chris Smith and Representative Mike Doyle.

“The problem of ‘aging out’ of services is a real hurdle every parent or caretaker of a child with autism inevitably faces,” Rep. Smith said in a statement. “All children grow up and become adults, and children with autism then lose their education services. But autism is a lifetime neurological disorder, and adults with autism continue to need their services. The Autism CARES Act recognizes that and ensures that the federal government continues to help hundreds of thousands of parents by funding research and support programs and sharing best practices.”

According to the CDC, approximately 1 in 59 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder. Autism is also four times more common among boys than girls.

Click here to read the “Autism CARES Act” in its entirety.