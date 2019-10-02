Police look for answers in deaths of four at east side Cleveland home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Division of Police, with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office and Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County Inc. will announce reward money Wednesday in the deaths of four people in an East 144th St. home.

The bodies were found inside a vacant home in the 3600 block of East 144th St. on September 21.

The bodies were decomposing when they were found.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Aiyanna Quitman, 19, of Euclid, Jazmyne Lawson, 18 of Cleveland, Dejuan Willis, 20, and Christopher Monroe, 23.

Their cause of death has been ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say a gun was found at the scene. No arrests have been made in the case.

A press conference is scheduled for noon Wednesday. FOX 8 will stream it live.

Continuing coverage here.

See previous coverage by clicking on the video link above.