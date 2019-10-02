Police believe missing 15-year-old Pennsylvania girl being held against will

MEDIA, Ohio — Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a missing teenager who is possibly being held against her will.

KYW reports Riley Harkins, 15, has been missing for 11 days, and police believe she is in danger.

Police say Harkins and a 15-year-old friend left Media about 11 days ago, eventually meeting up with at least two people who are older. Harkins’ friend returned home a couple of days into the search, but Riley did not.

The friend told police the two were taken to a home in southwest Philadelphia.

“Any time we get info a kid has left the home for a significant period of time, we start getting information, meeting with family and friends,” Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland told KYW. “What’s most disconcerting is when Riley ran away with a friend and her friend returned and Riley didn’t. That’s when it became most disconcerting from our vantage point, a safety and security vantage point.”

Read more here.