Over 10,000 Lake County residents without power

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — More than 10,000 residents in Lake County are without power Wednesday night.

For FirstEnergy customers, the majority of outages are in Mentor, Mentor-on-the-Lake and Willoughby Hills. FirstEnergy expects power to be restored to all communities by 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Willoughby Fire Department says there is an outage along the railroad tracks in the City of Mentor near the Route 306 underpass that’s impacting a large area, including a portion of Willoughby that’s north of Route 2.

The Illuminating Company is on scene and working to fix the line. They expect power to be out for approximately 12 hours.

The Willoughby Fire Department will be posting updates on their Facebook page. They remind citizens not to call 911 unless you are reporting an emergency.