Now hiring: Topgolf bringing 500 jobs to the Cleveland area

Topgolf bringing 500 jobs to the Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Topgolf is bringing 500 jobs to the Cleveland area.

The company is hiring now for the positions.

The Operations Manager, William Guy Randall II talked to FOX 8.

“Jobs will range from Golf Services, Hospitality, Culinary, Event Sales, Maintenance, Guest Care etc. Our primary focus at the moment is hiring for the next few weeks then we will have several weeks of training.”

No opening date has been announced yet, but Randall says they hope to be open in time for the holidays.

More information on the openings here.