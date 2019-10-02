× Nick Chubb named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb has earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 4 for the Browns big win over the Ravens Sunday.

The NFL made the announcement Wednesday.

During a 40-25 win at Baltimore on Sunday, Chubb rushed for 167 yards on 20 attempts (8.25 average), with a career-high three rushing touchdowns.

He recorded an 88-yard touchdown run, the longest rush in the NFL this season and third-longest in Browns history. Chubb joined Bob Hoernschemeyer (1946-47) and Chris Johnson (2008-09) as the only players in league history with at least two touchdown runs of 85 yards or more in their first two seasons.

Chubb also recorded the most rushing yards ever by a Browns player against the Ravens.

The Browns’ 40 points were their most against an AFC North opponent since Sept. 16, 2007.

Chubb helped the Browns record 530 net yards, the most by the team since Sept. 16, 2007.

Chubb is the first Browns player to win AFC Offensive Player of the Week since Baker Mayfield in Week 16 in last year.

