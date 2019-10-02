× New info: UPS driver shot after refusing to give man more money

CLEVELAND -New information on the shooting of a UPS driver.

It happened on Tuesday at around 5 p.m. on Scovill Avenue. According to the police report, the driver said the man asked for money and he gave him $5, but the suspect demanded more.

The driver then went to the back of his vehicle and locked all the doors. He called 911.

While the victim was on the phone with dispatch, the suspect fired into the truck. The victim was struck.

He said the suspect said if he didn’t get more money he would shoot again. The victim opened the door and gave the suspect $ 82.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

A possible suspect was arrested and charges are pending.

41.491677 -81.649233