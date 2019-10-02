× Lorain High School to do Pledge of Allegiance every day during morning announcements

LORAIN, Ohio– Lorain High School will add the Pledge of Allegiance to its morning announcements every day, Lorain City Schools said in a news release on Wednesday.

Last week, members of the community raised concerns about the school’s policy, which was to recite the pledge on Mondays. It also prompted the local veterans to hold a rally.

The district said Lorain Veterans Council President Tim Carrion, Lorain High School Executive Director Rae Bastock and JROTC teacher Sgt. Christopher Simon met on Tuesday.

“While it was never our intention to disrespect veterans, had this issue not come to light we would not have witnessed such an outpouring of support and concern for our scholars. The demonstration of patriotism and community pride revived our connection to what makes our country truly remarkable. It was my plan to revisit the way in which we say the pledge at an upcoming staff meeting we have decided to forgo that step and begin each school day with the Pledge of Allegiance,” said Bastock, in a news release.

There are also now plans in the works for a joint Veterans Day event.

“I was very concerned when I was contacted by several individuals regarding the change in policy. I understand now that the update was in response to concerns about some students refusing to participate with the daily reciting of the Pledge. I am very proud of the way our community came together to support the issue and am humbled to have done my small part to assist in resolving the matter. As community leaders we will not always see eye to eye, but if the well being of our constituents remains the focus, we will generally make the right decisions,” Carrion said.

