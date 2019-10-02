Lake County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 13-year-old boy

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for the public’s assistance as it investigates a missing teen.

According to a post on Facebook, Dominic Jason Gould, 13, of Concord Township, was last seen by his parents on Tuesday, October 1 at 9 p.m.

It’s believed Dominic took off on foot and had a pink Nike drawstring bag with him. It’s not known what he was wearing at the time.

Dominic’s mother says her son’s hair is slightly longer than seen in the photo posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

If anyone has any information or has had contact with Dominic, please call Lake County Central Communications at (440)-350-2794 or dial 911.