Indians exercise $17.5M option on Corey Kluber

CLEVELAND– Despite winning 93 games this past season, the Cleveland Indians are calling 2019 a disappointment and now the club embraces for change for the 2020 season.

The team announced Wednesday they will pick up Corey Kluber’s $17.5 million option. The 2-time Cy Young award winner missed almost the entire season with a broken forearm and a strained oblique muscle.

“Having him next year, I think he’ll be back closer to Kluber the one that we have seen in the past,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “Now we got a little bit of a break, even with his body, not just his arm, and hopefully he’ll have another one of those years in him next year.”

The Indians also announced that they intend not to pick up second baseman Jason Kipnis’ option for next year worth $16.5 million. Kipnis began the season and ended the year on the injured list.

In addition, pitcher, Dan Otero will not have his option picked up for 2020. He appeared in 25 games and finished with a 4.85 ERA. The team is not ruling out bringing either play back, but at a reduced rate.

The Tribe said bullpen coach Scott Atchison won’t be back next year after two years on the job. The search is underway for his replacement.

