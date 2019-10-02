I-TEAM: New questions about South Euclid judge’s world travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned the city of South Euclid just found out state auditors will take a look at spending by the court there, a day after the I-TEAM went one-on-one with a local judge travelling the world on public money.

Tuesday, we went to see South Euclid Municipal Court Judge Gayle Williams-Byers. Records show for years she has traveled around the nation and even overseas to conferences racking up big bills. She just got back from a conference in France.

The judge insists she does not use taxpayer dollars for her travel, but she acknowledges using other court funds which is still public money.

She says she goes to learn, and sometimes, she teaches.

A 2017 state audit raised questions about court bank accounts and other funds moving through the court. Now, state auditors are expected to conduct a new review focusing on the court.

The Ohio Auditors Office is not commenting, saying, a review in South Euclid is “ongoing.”

Judge Gayle Williams-Byers told the I-TEAM on Tuesday, “It is not correct that I am using the public’s money to merely go on junkets.”

She also said, “Good judges go where the education is. I don’t get to pick or decide where the conferences are.”

