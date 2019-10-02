I-TEAM: Body camera video shows Cleveland officers running for cover after someone opens fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I-TEAM obtained chilling Cleveland police body camera video showing bullets being fired at officers on the city's east side Monday night.

"Shots fired on Arlington, just west of our location," an officer can be heard saying on the body camera.

More shots can be fired and another officer can be heard checking on others nearby.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia says the shooting in Cleveland happened a short time after shots were fired at security guards and East Cleveland police.

The shooting in East Cleveland happened at the Shell Gas station.

Police say they believe a person in a dark colored vehicle fired the shots. Sources say East Cleveland police have one person in custody that is being questioned as a possible suspect.

No one was injured in the shootings.