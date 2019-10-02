House call: A.J. Petitti helps Wayne battle destructive deer

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you watch FOX 8 News in the Morning on a regular basis, there's a good chance you've heard anchor Wayne Dawson talk about his problem with deer destroying his landscaping.

That's why he called on FOX 8 garden guru A.J. Petitti, of Petitti Garden Centers, to help him fight back.

A.J. made a house call and gave Wayne some tips to keep the deer away from his plants and flowers.

*Click here for a list of deer resistant plants.

Here are some products A.J. mentioned during the segment:

  • Plant Skid
  • Deer Stopper
  • Liquid Fence
