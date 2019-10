Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — We set an all-time record high on Tuesday for the month of October at a whopping 93°F!

Showers and a few thunderstorms may come through in the morning hours Thursday, otherwise highs will be in the 70s to near 80.

The front goes through and much cooler air settled over northeast Ohio.

Here's a look at our FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Right now, Woollybear Sunday looks cool with a chance of a few showers. Highs should be near 70°.

Here's our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

