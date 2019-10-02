Fox Recipe Box: Potatoes Au Gratin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You probably think of potatoes au gratin as a side dish. But, Stefanie Paganini, culinary instructor at the Paganini School of Cooking, shared a recipe that makes them the main dish.

Her recipe for potatoes au gratin -- which also uses sausage, apples, and blue cheese -- is featured in her upcoming class "Side Dishes to Main Dishes."

Potatoes au gratin

Serves 8

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs. medium Yukon Gold potatoes

1 cup heavy cream

1 garlic clove, finely minced

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese

2 Granny Smith apples

1/3 cup bulk sweet sausage

1/4 cup coarsely chopped toasted walnuts (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Peel potatoes and apples and slice them 1/8 inch thick. Mix potatoes and apples with heavy cream, garlic, salt and pepper in an 8x8 baking dish. Cover with foil and roast until potatoes are very tender. Approximately 25 minutes. While potatoes are cooking, heat a saute pan and cook sausage. Remove from oven and preheat broiler. Remove foil and sprinkle potatoes with cheese and walnuts. Broil until top is browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve garnished on top with sausage crumbles.