Fox Recipe Box: Potatoes Au Gratin

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You probably think of potatoes au gratin as a side dish. But, Stefanie Paganini, culinary instructor at the Paganini School of Cooking, shared a recipe that makes them the main dish.
Her recipe for potatoes au gratin -- which also uses sausage, apples, and blue cheese -- is featured in her upcoming class "Side Dishes to Main Dishes."
Potatoes au gratin
Serves 8
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 lbs. medium Yukon Gold potatoes
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 garlic clove, finely minced
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
- 1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese
- 2 Granny Smith apples
- 1/3 cup bulk sweet sausage
- 1/4 cup coarsely chopped toasted walnuts (optional)
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Peel potatoes and apples and slice them 1/8 inch thick. Mix potatoes and apples with heavy cream, garlic, salt and pepper in an 8x8 baking dish.
- Cover with foil and roast until potatoes are very tender. Approximately 25 minutes.
- While potatoes are cooking, heat a saute pan and cook sausage.
- Remove from oven and preheat broiler. Remove foil and sprinkle potatoes with cheese and walnuts. Broil until top is browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve garnished on top with sausage crumbles.
