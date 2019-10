Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- A truck fire closed all eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike near Strongsville at mile marker 165.4 on Wednesday.

At around 4:30 p.m., the turnpike said the right lane was reopened; the left and center lanes remain closed.

Sources tell the I-TEAM the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has been called to the scene. It is currently unknown how many people are involved at this time.

The turnpike says travelers should expect long delays and consider alternate routes.