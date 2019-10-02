× David’s Crock Pot Mexican Chili Lime Beef

Crock Pot Mexican Chili Lime Beef

2 ½ – 3 lb. Beef chuck roast

1 tbs chili powder

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp dried oregano

1 pablono pepper seeded and chopped

1 onion diced

4 cloves garlic smashed and minced

½ c. Chopped cilantro

2 cans lemon-lime soda (12 oz. Cans)

2 limes juiced

Add chuck roast to crock pot or slow cooker. Season roast with chili powder, salt, cumin, and oregano. Rub seasonings into meat with the back of a spoon.

Top the roast with the pablono pepper, onion, garlic, and cilantro.

Carefully pour the soda around the roast, not over or on the roast. You don’t want to wash the seasonings off the meat. Stop adding soda if it’s going to wash over the top.

Cover and cook on low for 8 hours.

Remove roast from cooker and shred using 2 forks.

Top shredded meat with lime juice and some of the juices from the crock pot.

Serve with tortillas, taco shells or over a nice tortilla salad bowl.

Enjoy!