Breathe new life into your family photos for half the price! Vintage Frame Affair is a custom framing shop located in Canton. www.vintageframeaffair.com
Custom frame shop in Canton mixes new with old
-
Show Info: October 2, 2019
-
New Dave and Buster’s location in Canton to hire 230
-
Modern Mexican cantina spices up Canton
-
Ohioans help those in path of Hurricane Dorian
-
Krispy Kreme releases two new Reese’s Peanut Butter filled doughnuts
-
-
Baseball community remembers Thurman Munson 40 years after fatal plane crash in Canton
-
Hall of Famers gather in Canton for Enshrinement Ceremony
-
US Customs is experiencing a nationwide computer issue, airports say
-
New partnership promises developments at Hall of Fame Village in Canton
-
It’s official: Toys R Us is making a comeback in the U.S.
-
-
Canton prepares for Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement week
-
9-year-old Canton girl bitten by shark in Florida
-
Firefighters walk steps of McKinley Monument in honor of 9/11 first responders