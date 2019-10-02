Cloudy and warm Wednesday; highs will struggle for 60 by Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cloud cover is increasing ahead of a cold front that will drop our temps into the 60s later this week.

Wednesday will bring highs in the 80s with thunderstorms in the evening.

There will be a few lingering showers overnight.

Thursday will be in the 70s with more showers and storms.

The cold front will wipe out the humidity.

The high for Friday right now is 59 degrees.

Right now, Woolly bear Sunday looks cool with a chance of a few showers early but dry by the afternoon for the parade. Highs should be in the upper 60s.

