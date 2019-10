Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Dr. Margaret Stager as one of Cleveland's Own.

Dr. Stager is the Division Director of Adolescent Medicine at Metro Health.

The mother of one of her patients nominated her, saying Dr. Stager and her team went above and beyond to help her son when his blood sugar dropped.

