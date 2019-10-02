Caught on camera: Liam Neeson filming new movie in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — Actor Liam Neeson was spotted at a motel in Portage County Wednesday shooting his new movie The Minuteman.

The action-thriller follows a retired Vietnam veteran who defends a young Mexican boy who enters the U.S. while fleeing cartel assassins.

The film is being shot in both Ohio and New Mexico.

On Tuesday Neeson was caught filming at Charlie’s Dog House Diner in Cleveland.

The Minuteman cast and crew will be heading to the small and historical village of Wellington to continue filming. Two local shops have previously told FOX 8 they will be featured in the film — Farm & Home Hardware and Wellington Music, which will be transformed into a “gun store” for the movie.

