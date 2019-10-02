Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey out for the season

Posted 1:31 pm, October 2, 2019, by

Outside linebacker Christian Kirksey #58 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Redskins at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio–  Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey will miss the remainder of the season, the team announced on Wednesday.

The six-year veteran and team captain was injured during the Sept. 16 win against the New York Jets. On Wednesday morning, he had surgery to repair a torn pec tendon and is expected to make a full recovery.

Last season, Kirksey started in all seven games played and recorded 39 tackles.

Kirksey signed a four-year extension with the Browns in 2017.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.