× Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey out for the season

BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey will miss the remainder of the season, the team announced on Wednesday.

The six-year veteran and team captain was injured during the Sept. 16 win against the New York Jets. On Wednesday morning, he had surgery to repair a torn pec tendon and is expected to make a full recovery.

Last season, Kirksey started in all seven games played and recorded 39 tackles.

Kirksey signed a four-year extension with the Browns in 2017.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here