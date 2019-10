Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A six-year-old Fairview Park boy, who is battling cancer, will now have the sweetest dreams!

Special Spaces Cleveland teamed up with people from the Jurassic World Live Tour to design a dinosaur-themed bedroom for Ezra.

Crews started work on Saturday and he received the big surprise on Wednesday.

Ezra's mom says he's excited about having his own room, especially one with "cool dinosaurs."

