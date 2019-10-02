15 cars broken into at Cleveland apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Elderly Clevelanders and those with disabilities are among the victims of a rash of car break-ins at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Fox 8 News was there as police were called to the Steeplechase Apartments in the city's Glenville neighborhood after residents discovered as many as 15 cars were broken into overnight.

“I come out here and see my car windows out. They could have got my Bible out of there if they wanted to get something,” Catherine Clark said.

As a custodian swept up piles of broken glass, longtime resident Preston Bacon, “Suppose somebody was coming in and they were breaking windows and what not, your life is kind of in jeopardy. Today it's your car, who knows what tomorrow might be.”

Police may have a break in their investigation because it appears the suspect was cut while breaking the car windows. Samples gathered at the scene will now be compared to the DNA criminal data base.

For the past eight years, 83-year-old Georgia Naylor has lived in the Steeplechase complex, which caters to Clevelanders 55 and older. She said it will cost her $200 to get her car window fixed.

“I say it's somebody that has to be on drugs or doing something crazy because they ransacked my car. But I don't keep anything in my car, whatever is in my car is not worth taking. They didn't think so because they left everything there,” Naylor said.

Longtime residents said the reason the thief or thieves were able to get away with breaking into so many cars is because there are no security guards on duty at the Steeplechase.

"I feel that they will come back because if nothing is said or done, they're going to come back. Why not?” Naylor said.

Residents are hoping the break-ins will serve as a wake-up call for the Famicos Foundation, the non-profit organization that operates the complex.

"I just feel like sooner or later, it'll probably be something worse than getting windows broken out,” Naylor said.

The management of the Steeplechase Apartments told FOX 8 News they plan to talk with residents about their concerns and will make changes in security as needed.