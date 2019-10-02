10-year-old opens bakery in Medina

Posted 10:56 am, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10AM, October 2, 2019

What were you doing at age ten? A Medina girl has followed her dreams and opened up a bakery! It’s called Frosted Cake Shoppe.  www.frostedcakeshoppe.com

