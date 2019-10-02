What were you doing at age ten? A Medina girl has followed her dreams and opened up a bakery! It’s called Frosted Cake Shoppe. www.frostedcakeshoppe.com
10-year-old opens bakery in Medina
-
Show Info: October 2, 2019
-
A whole lotta cannoli
-
Archie’s Hough Bakeries: A taste re-born from Cleveland’s past
-
15 cats found abandoned in filthy cage at storage unit facility in Medina County
-
Show Info: August 15, 2019
-
-
Juvenile Bald Eagle rescued in Minerva doing well, expected to be released soon
-
Medina man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of child
-
Local bakery creates festive sweets & treats for July 4th
-
Woman charged with serving meth-laced bean dip to fellow employee while at work, deputies say
-
FNTD Game of the Week: Medina tops Wadsworth after weather delay
-
-
Traffic restricted on I-71 in Medina County
-
Prayer service held at city gazebo for missing Medina fisherman 2 weeks after disappearance
-
Wadsworth City councilman arrested for February burglary