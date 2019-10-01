Willoughby-Eastlake schools explain reason for lockdown

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – Willougby-Eastlake schools were locked down for a short time Tuesday by order of the police department.

According to a letter from the district that went out to parents, the Willoughby Police Department asked that all the schools be placed in lockdown.

According to the district, the lockdown was lifted after it was learned that a call was made in error to Lake County Emergency Operations Center.

The school does not go into any detail about that phone call in the letter, but does say they follow through on any threat.

There was a strong police presence in the school buildings Tuesday.

The school reports all students are safe.