Vaping restrictions on the table as Gov. Mike DeWine schedules press conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be holding a press conference on e-cigarettes and vaping Tuesday afternoon.

The state has been investigating vaping-related illnesses, and DeWine has said he supports a ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 21 vaping-related hospitalizations in the state as of September 26, with 19 additional cases of vaping-related illness under investigation.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Ohio Statehouse.

Ohio Department of Commerce Director Sheryl Maxfield, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner are also expected to speak.

Last week, Republican State Rep. Tom Patton, of Strongsville, introduced two bills designed to place restrictions on vaping products statewide.

House Bill 346 is a proposal to “prohibit the sale of flavored electronic smoking devices and flavored vapor products” in Ohio, products that many feel are attractive to teenagers.

House Bill 347 would put restrictions on retailers, prohibiting products from being openly displayed and banning anyone under 21 from entering a vaping establishment.

