Teen pauses to honor national anthem while on his way to football practice

DAVIDSON COUNTY, North Carolina – A North Carolina student was walking to football practice when the national anthem began playing in the distance before the girls’ softball game.

“No one was there,” Jacob Pope told WGHP. “I just stopped because it was the right thing to do.”

A teacher saw it and took his picture and asked his mother to share it to Facebook.

“She wanted to point out what a proud moment and how special he was for doing something like that when no one was looking,” Lauren Pope said.

The post instantly got over a thousand shares and likes. Jacob recited some of the positive comments.

“‘God bless this boy.’ ‘I know he’s been raised right.’ ‘Awesome kid,'” he said.

“Character is what you do when no one is looking. He defines that,” Lauren Pope said.