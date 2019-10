× South Euclid police find garbage bag full of marijuana when responding to traffic crash

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio – Police in South Euclid made a major drug haul when they responded to a traffic crash Monday.

Police say the driver of a vehicle hit two parked cars on S. Green Rd.

According to police, officer took an inventory of the vehicle prior to towing.

Inside they found a garbage bag with seven 1-gallon bags with marijuana.

Police have not said if they’ve made any arrests.