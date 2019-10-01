Safety notification sent to Kent campus after man pulls down female student’s clothes

KENT, Ohio– A safety notification was sent to the Kent Campus on Tuesday following an incident involving one of the university’s students.

At around 10 a.m Tuesday, a female student was walking on the west side of the fitness track near DeWeese Health Center, when a man walked up to her and “pulled her lower garments down,” Kent State said.

The student fell during the incident, suffering minor scrapes and abrasions.

The man ran in the direction of Loop Road and East Summit Street.

The suspect is described as a white male; about 6 feet tall; with dark, shorter hair and facial scruff. He was wearing a greyish-colored sweatshirt with dark hood, dark shorts and dark tennis shoes.

The university said “the safety of our students and community members is our top priority. ”

There are extra patrols in the area.

If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to please contact Kent State University Police at 330-672-3070.