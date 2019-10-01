Restoration on Cleveland’s ‘whale wall’ starts this week

CLEVELAND– Restoration on the “whale wall” on the Cleveland Public Power building starts on Wednesday.

Original artist and conservationist Wyland will return to Cleveland to perform a refresh to the mural, which was dedicated on Oct. 6, 1997.

Titled “Song of the Whales,” the massive painting can be seen along Interstate 90. It’s part of the Wyland Whaling Wall project, which includes 100 life-size marine life murals in 17 countries.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of 1969 Cuyahoga River fire,” said Steve Creech, Wyland Foundation president, in a news release on Wednesday. “The Wyland murals have always been intended to raise awareness about clean water and healthy oceans, so we couldn’t think of a better time to restore the mural than this year.”

Residents are encouraged to come watch Wyland work.

The mural will be rededicated during a ceremony on Friday at 5 p.m.