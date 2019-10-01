Record-setting temps followed by fall-feeling weather

Posted 10:56 pm, October 1, 2019, by

We set an all-time record high for the month of October at 93°F

Is experiencing 90°F unusual in October? It’s not only unusual, it’s downright rare.

Since the weather instruments were moved to  Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in 1938, the thermometer there hit 90°F only twice in October. Both happened a LONG time ago (1939 and 1946). The 90°F in 1939 isn’t the official record high because Hopkins didn’t become the official National Weather Service reporting station until June 1, 1941.

Right now, Woolly bear Sunday looks cool with a chance of a few showers early but dry by the afternoon for the parade. Highs should be in the upper 60s.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.