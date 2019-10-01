Record-setting temps followed by fall-feeling weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We set an all-time record high for the month of October at 93°F

Is experiencing 90°F unusual in October? It’s not only unusual, it’s downright rare.

Since the weather instruments were moved to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in 1938, the thermometer there hit 90°F only twice in October. Both happened a LONG time ago (1939 and 1946). The 90°F in 1939 isn’t the official record high because Hopkins didn’t become the official National Weather Service reporting station until June 1, 1941.

Right now, Woolly bear Sunday looks cool with a chance of a few showers early but dry by the afternoon for the parade. Highs should be in the upper 60s.