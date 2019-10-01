Record heat in October! We just hit 91 degrees in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- It's REALLY hot in Cleveland -- hot enough to break a record for October.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon tweeted we reached 91 degrees at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. "This (unofficially) breaks the all time record high temperature for the month of October!"

The former record high was 87° set in 1952.

We just reached 91 degrees at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. This (unofficially) breaks the all time record high temperature for the month of October! — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 1, 2019

Is experiencing 90°F unusual in October? It’s not only unusual, it’s downright RARE. Since the weather instruments were moved to Hopkins Airport in 1938, the thermometer there hit 90°F only twice in October… both happened a LONG time ago (1939, 1946).

The 90°F in 1939 isn’t the official record high because Hopkins didn’t become the official National Weather Service reporting station until June 1, 1941.

