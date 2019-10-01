Ravens claim Humphrey didn’t choke OBJ; Kitchens says ‘Did you see the video?’

BEREA, Ohio— The Baltimore Ravens posted a video and story on their website disputing that cornerback Marlon Humphrey choked Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. in Sunday’s game.

The slow-motion video shows the third-quarter fight between Humphrey and Beckham, who is pinned below Baltimore’s defender. While the clip shows Humphrey’s hands pushing Beckham’s jersey up around his neck, the story says he “definitely did not choke” him.

On Monday, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was asked about the Ravens’ claim.

“Did you see the video? OK. That is my response,” Kitchens said. He said he did speak with the NFL about the incident.

“I will compliment Odell for this, in that instance, he did an excellent job of not retaliating. I would say that. I thought he was in some positions all day and difficult situations all day. I thought he handled it fairly well.”

Humphrey and Beckham were both penalized on the play and will likely be fined later this week by the league.

