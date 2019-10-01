Pumpkins wanted: Help make the annual Chagrin Falls Pumpkin Roll a smashing success

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Your donations are needed to keep a decades-long tradition thriving in Chagrin Falls.

Since 1969, local teens have been rolling the pumpkins down Grove hill and smashing them before sledding down it.

To make the roll a success, the kids need pumpkins.

You can donate from anywhere in the Chagrin Falls area.

Just snap a picture and a street to where the kids can pickup the pumpkins and send it here.

Your full address won’t be posted.

The roll takes place at midnight on Halloween.

