Pumpkins wanted: Help make the annual Chagrin Falls Pumpkin Roll a smashing success

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Your donations are needed to keep a decades-long tradition thriving in Chagrin Falls.
Since 1969, local teens have been rolling the pumpkins down Grove hill and smashing them before sledding down it.
To make the roll a success, the kids need pumpkins.
You can donate from anywhere in the Chagrin Falls area.
Just snap a picture and a street to where the kids can pickup the pumpkins and send it here.
Your full address won’t be posted.
The roll takes place at midnight on Halloween.