Police search for suspects who fired multiple rounds at Cleveland, East Cleveland police in separate incidents

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – East Cleveland police officers were investigating a shooting at the Shell gas station on Superior Ave. Monday night when a person in a dark gray Chevy Impala fired shots toward the officers and witnesses.

This happened around 10:15 p.m.

According to a police report from East Cleveland, the initial call was about 8 to 10 shots that had been fired toward the gas station.

While officers were picking up shell casings and bullet fragments, 10 to 15 shots were fired toward the officers.

Officers were able to identify the vehicle with security footage from the gas station.

During that time, officers received a call that Cleveland police had been shot at by a vehicle matching the description.

That happened at E. 128th St. and Arlington.

The East Cleveland officers were headed to the Cleveland officers when they spotted the suspect vehicle driving with no headlights, according to the report.

The officers activated their lights and sirens, but the vehicle sped away.

The officers stopped the pursuit because they lost sight of the vehicle.

Officers were able to track the vehicle registration from the license plate to a home in East Cleveland.

No one was at the home. Police are searching for suspects.