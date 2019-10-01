Pink Ribbon Bagel campaign raises funds for Cleveland Clinic

The Pink Ribbon Bagel campaign launched Tuesday in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

All October long, a portion of the proceeds from Pink Ribbon Bagel sales at Covelli Enterprises Panera Bread stores will benefit breast cancer services at Cleveland Clinic.

“We don’t go pink just to go pink. We do this every October for the reason that we are make lasting impact on the lives of real people in the communities we serve,” said Sam Covelli, Owner/Operator of Covelli Enterprises. “With the dollars raised through our Pink Ribbon Bagel campaign over the years, we have helped to save lives. It really is more than just dough. And we want our customers to know they made this happen.”

Locally, the company has donated more than $230,000 to Cleveland Clinic through its Pink Ribbon Bagel campaign.

One of Panera Bread’s first franchisees, a breast cancer survivor, developed the Pink Ribbon Bagel in 2001 as a way to help support breast cancer research.

More information here.