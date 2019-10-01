× ‘People’ names Graeter’s Black Raspberry Chip Pie as ‘Best Pie in Ohio’

OHIO — Graeter’s Ice Cream has been named as having the best pie in the state of Ohio by “People.”

The pie is called Black Raspberry Chip Pie.

According to an article on People.com, there were 51 winners. “People” worked with Eater and its regional bureaus to pick the “best-tasting pies, giving special weight to those with regionally inspired recipes and locally sources ingredients.”

Regarding the Graeter’s pie, the article states: “The legendary Ohio ice ­cream maker puts nearly 2 lbs. of its popular Black Raspberry Chip ice cream in a chocolate shell and tops it with bittersweet chocolate before freezing.”

Graeter’s describes the pie as: “Our Black Raspberry Chip ice cream in a chocolate pie shell, topped with bittersweet chocolate and chocolate curls.”

Availability may vary by location, according to Graeter’s.

