No tickling, no complaining: Mom’s sleepover contract goes viral

Sleepovers are typically filled with fun and memorable moments.

But one woman had something most sleepovers don’t: a contract.

The contract was posted on Reddit by a person who says the woman has a 10-year-old son.

Here are the rules:

1. Touching/tickling of other people will result in immediate physical separation that could remain in place until pickup time. This means we keep our hands to ourselves and off of each other. 2. Changing of clothes will be done independently and in a private space with the individual not in company of anyone else. This means no nudity in front of anyone else, whatsoever. 3. Disruptions including excess volume of voice or electronics will result in suspension of such priveleges. This means, no shouting, interrupting or blasting the tv or iPad. 4. Complaining will not be tolerated. Constructive requests are encouraged in a calm, polite tone of voice. This means, you wait to have my attention and acknowledgement before you start speaking to me.

The contract has a place for the children to sign and date.

There’s also a note that if the contract is broken, “future play dates or sleepovers might not occur again.”

The sleepover contract was shared on Reddit’s “Insane Parenting” forum.

Some said the rules weren’t unreasonable, but the presentation certainly was.

Others went after the mom, saying it went too far.