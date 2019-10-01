Missing adult alert issued for 82-year-old Mansfield man

MANSFIELD, Ohio– The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Mansfield Police Department are looking for a missing 82-year-old man.

A missing adult alert was issued for Clarence Willier Tuesday night. Police said Willier, who has Alzheimer’s, left his house on West 3rd Street at 4:30 p.m. and did not return.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, pants and a hat with an eagle on it. He is 5 foot 6 and weighs 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

If you see Willier, call 911. If you have any information, please call 1-866-693-9171.