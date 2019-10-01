Missing adult alert issued for 82-year-old Mansfield man

Posted 6:56 pm, October 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01PM, October 1, 2019

Clarence Willier (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

MANSFIELD, Ohio– The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Mansfield Police Department are looking for a missing 82-year-old man.

A missing adult alert was issued for Clarence Willier Tuesday night. Police said Willier, who has Alzheimer’s, left his house on West 3rd Street at 4:30 p.m. and did not return.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, pants and a hat with an eagle on it. He is 5 foot 6 and weighs 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

If you see Willier, call 911. If you have any information, please call 1-866-693-9171.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.