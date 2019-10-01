List of most miserable includes four Ohio cities

CLEVELAND– A list of the 50 most miserable cities includes four from the state of Ohio.

Business Insider’s ranking puts Warren at No. 9, Youngstown at No. 26, Cleveland at No. 27 and Mansfield at No. 43.

According to the article, the publication used census information from 1,000 cities, and considered factors like population charge, median household income, commute times and number of people living in poverty.

For Cleveland, Business Insider cited a population drop of 3 percent from 2010 to 2018 and 85 gun homicides in 2015. It used a photo of a house demolition from 2012 and the phrase “mistake by the lake.”

Don’t forget that Forbes called Cleveland the most miserable city in the United States in 2010.

The top five most miserable cities, according to Business Insider: Gary, Indiana; Port Arthur, Texas; Detroit, Michigan; Passaic, New Jersery; and Newark, New Jersey.