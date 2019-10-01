× Johnson and Johnson reaches settlement with Cuyahoga, Summit counties before opioid trial

CLEVELAND– Johnson and Johnson reached a settlement with Cuyahoga and Summit counties before the upcoming federal opioid trial, the company announced in a news release on Tuesday.

Johnson and Johnson, along with its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, will pay $10 million to the two Ohio counties. It also agreed to reimburse $5 million in legal expenses and make $5.4 in charitable contributions.

“The settlement allows the company to avoid the resource demands and uncertainty of a trial as it continues to seek meaningful progress in addressing the nation’s opioid crisis. The company recognizes the opioid crisis is a complex public health challenge and is working collaboratively to help communities and people in need,” Johnson and Johnson said.

Four other drug companies had already reached settlements with the two counties.

More than 2,500 counties and cities across the country filed suits against drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies over the opioid epidemic. Other parties include Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid.

The trial, which will be heard by a federal judge in Cleveland, is scheduled to begin Oct. 21.