High school football team with no band invited a high school band with no football team to play at their game

A Michigan high school marching band had no football team to play for, but not too far away, a football team needed a band. Luckily, they found each other and completed the perfect pair.

The match was made last Friday night when the Glen Lake Lakers football team heard that their neighboring Forest Area Marching Band had no one to play for after their football team’s season was canceled — Forest Area suspended its season due to low player participation.

So, the Lakers invited the band to come play at theirs.

“No Friday night football game under those lights is complete without your sideline cheer team and a marching band,” Mark Mattson, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Glen Lake, told CNN.

Thrilled at the opportunity to perform for a crowd, the band quickly learned the Lakers’ fight song. Meanwhile, an hour away, Glen Lake was adding extra seating and erecting tents to ward off the impending rain.

“They were just over the moon excited to go be able to play at a different location,” Forest Area Principal Kelly Holeman told CNN. “It was something new and fun.”

The night ended in a victory for Glen Lake, played out against the backdrop of the music they’ve been lacking all season long.

The Glen Lake athletic director said that the band undoubtedly made an impact on the atmosphere of the night.

“It didn’t take long for the two schools to connect and become one in supporting each others’ cause,” Mattson said. He added they were welcome back anytime.