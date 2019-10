Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The record high for October 1 in Northeast Ohio is 87°F set in 1952.

It is very likely we will witness a new record high established.

We're expecting to hit 91 degrees.

The heat index will be as high as 95.

Is experiencing 90°F unusual in October? It’s not only unusual, it’s downright RARE. Since the weather instruments were moved to Hopkins Airport in 1938, the thermometer there hit 90°F only twice in October… both happened a LONG time ago (1939, 1946).

More weather information here.