FOX 8 to begin each day with national anthem
CLEVELAND — FOX 8 is giving its early morning viewers a chance to honor America each and every day.
Starting Tuesday, Oct. 1, FOX 8 began the morning with a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.
You can watch it daily before FOX 8 News at 4 a.m.
The anthem broadcast is an initiative from Nexstar Media Group, FOX 8’s owner.
Nexstar partnered with BMI and Belmont University to air the daily broadcast, featuring up-and-coming music stars.
41.499320 -81.694361