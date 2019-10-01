× FOX 8 to begin each day with national anthem

CLEVELAND — FOX 8 is giving its early morning viewers a chance to honor America each and every day.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 1, FOX 8 began the morning with a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.

You can watch it daily before FOX 8 News at 4 a.m.

The anthem broadcast is an initiative from Nexstar Media Group, FOX 8’s owner.

Nexstar partnered with BMI and Belmont University to air the daily broadcast, featuring up-and-coming music stars.

